Touch-A-Truck in Lowell

The City of Lowell and the Lowell Fire Department invite the community to attend the 2026 Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday, September 12, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Ward Nail Park in Lowell, Arkansas. This free, family-friendly event gives children and families the opportunity to explore a variety of emergency vehicles, heavy equipment, and service trucks up close while meeting first responders and community partners.

From 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., the event will offer a special Sensory Hour with limited lights, sirens, and loud noises to provide a more comfortable environment for children and individuals with sensory sensitivities.

Attendees can enjoy hands-on learning experiences, interactive displays, and a fun day focused on community engagement and fire safety education.

