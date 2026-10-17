Valkyries & Voices
Valkyries & Voices
Join VOCE NWA, Northwest Arkansas’s professional vocal ensemble, for Valkyries & Voices, an evening of German song and opera in the breathtaking Great Hall at Crystal Bridges. Featuring music by Brahms, Mozart, and Wagner, this program explores the richness and drama of the German vocal tradition through intimate and powerful performances.
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
$40-$50
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
VOCE NWA (Voices of the Ozarks Concerts and Events)
479-927-9963
info@vocenwa.org
Artist Group Info
cobas@post.harvard.edu
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
600 Museum WayBentonville, Arkansas 72712
479.418.5700