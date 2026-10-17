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Valkyries & Voices

Valkyries & Voices

Join VOCE NWA, Northwest Arkansas’s professional vocal ensemble, for Valkyries & Voices, an evening of German song and opera in the breathtaking Great Hall at Crystal Bridges. Featuring music by Brahms, Mozart, and Wagner, this program explores the richness and drama of the German vocal tradition through intimate and powerful performances.

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
$40-$50
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

VOCE NWA (Voices of the Ozarks Concerts and Events)
479-927-9963
info@vocenwa.org
http://vocenwa.org

Artist Group Info

cobas@post.harvard.edu
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
479.418.5700
http://crystalbridges.org/Education/public-programs/youth-and-family