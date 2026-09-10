Vinyl Ranch: The Original Country DJ Party

Calling all buckle bunnies and urban cowboys! Catch @vinylranch, “the original country DJ party,” on their 19th Anniversary Tour! Join us at The Momentary on Sunday, October 25th, as Vinyl Ranch founder DJ @diskocowboy drops his signature mix of high energy country classics, jukebox hits and remixes. See y’all on the honky tonk dance floor!

Tickets are $30 ($24/members), reserve your spot online or with Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.

Opening for Disko Cowboy is the Razorback Recking Crew, a rag tag group of local session musicians you’ll find backing artists such as Nick Shoulders, Dylan Earl, and Willie Carlisle. Expect Country bangers and Southern Rock staples.