© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Walk to End Alzheimer's - Arkansas River Valley

Walk to End Alzheimer's - Arkansas River Valley

Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's® is the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support and research. This inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease.

Celebration Garden and Wellness Park
09:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Alzheimer's Association, Arkansas Chapter
(800) 272-3900
http://alz.org/Arkansas
Celebration Garden and Wellness Park
1531 Loretta Parker Lane
Fort Smith, Arkansas 72923
501-278-7161
nipress@alz.org
https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2026/AR-Arkansas?pg=entry&amp;fr_id=19437