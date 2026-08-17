Walk to End Alzheimer's - Arkansas River Valley
Walk to End Alzheimer's - Arkansas River Valley
Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's® is the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support and research. This inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease.
Celebration Garden and Wellness Park
09:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Alzheimer's Association, Arkansas Chapter
(800) 272-3900
Celebration Garden and Wellness Park
1531 Loretta Parker LaneFort Smith, Arkansas 72923
501-278-7161
nipress@alz.org