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War Eagle Appreciation Day

War Eagle Appreciation Day

Save the date for the 22nd Annual War Eagle Appreciation Day! War Eagle Appreciation day will be held Saturday, June 6, 2026 from 11 am – 1 pm at the Withrow Springs State Park’s Keith Ham Pavilion in Huntsville. This free community gathering features a complimentary lunch grilled by Arvest, raffle prizes, activities for all ages, and interactive educational booths focused on conservation, wildlife, history, and tourism. We will also have live music sponsored by the William Rufus Stephens Jr. Memorial Fund, featuring a special performance by local favorite Double Wide Trailer. Bring your friends, family, and your love for the outdoors to celebrate community and the importance of the War Eagle watershed. For more information, visit www.beaverwatershedalliance.org/events for more details.

Keith Ham Pavilion @ Withrow Springs State Park
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Beaver Watershed Alliance
4797508007
info@beaverwatershedalliance.org
https://www.beaverwatershedalliance.org/

Artist Group Info

Double Wide Trailer
https://www.facebook.com/doublewidetrailer/
Keith Ham Pavilion @ Withrow Springs State Park
33647 AR-23
Huntsville, Arkansas 72740
(479) 559-2593
https://www.arkansasstateparks.com/parks/withrow-springs-state-park