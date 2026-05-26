Save the date for the 22nd Annual War Eagle Appreciation Day! War Eagle Appreciation day will be held Saturday, June 6, 2026 from 11 am – 1 pm at the Withrow Springs State Park’s Keith Ham Pavilion in Huntsville. This free community gathering features a complimentary lunch grilled by Arvest, raffle prizes, activities for all ages, and interactive educational booths focused on conservation, wildlife, history, and tourism. We will also have live music sponsored by the William Rufus Stephens Jr. Memorial Fund, featuring a special performance by local favorite Double Wide Trailer. Bring your friends, family, and your love for the outdoors to celebrate community and the importance of the War Eagle watershed. For more information, visit www.beaverwatershedalliance.org/events for more details.