Watercolor Figure Painting After Rembrandt

Let's figure paint through the work of Rembrandt van Rijn in this watercolor class for all skill levels! In this class we will analyze the wash drawings of Rembrandt. Students will focus on the fundamentals of figure drawing, including gesture, structure, shape, and proportion. Working with a limited palette of black and earth tones, you’ll explore value, light and shadow, form, and atmosphere. The class will include lecture, personal library tour, and plenty of one-on-one instruction.

Ages 18+. Please note that class references will include artistic nudity.

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