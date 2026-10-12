Watercolor Figure Painting After Rembrandt
Watercolor Figure Painting After Rembrandt
Let's figure paint through the work of Rembrandt van Rijn in this watercolor class for all skill levels! In this class we will analyze the wash drawings of Rembrandt. Students will focus on the fundamentals of figure drawing, including gesture, structure, shape, and proportion. Working with a limited palette of black and earth tones, you’ll explore value, light and shadow, form, and atmosphere. The class will include lecture, personal library tour, and plenty of one-on-one instruction.
Ages 18+. Please note that class references will include artistic nudity.
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Community Creative Center
250
Every week through Dec 16, 2026.
Wednesday: 06:30 PM - 08:30 PM
Wednesday: 06:30 PM - 08:30 PM
Event Supported By
Community Creative Center
479-571-2706
communitycreativecenter1@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Mark Nunez
stuart.1188@gmail.com
Community Creative Center
505 W Spring StreetFayetteville, Arkansas 72701
479-571-2706
communitycreativecenter1@gmail.com