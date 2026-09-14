Wave of Light
Wave of Light
6:45 PM - Arrival
7:00 PM - Program, Candle Lighting, & Walk of Remembrance
Every life, no matter how fragile or brief, forever changes the world. In honor of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, Circle of Life warmly invites you to join us for the Wave of Light, a worldwide memorial ceremony dedicated to honoring the short lives of babies who left us too soon.
This special event offers parents and families a meaningful opportunity to come together, light a candle, and remember their babies in a shared moment of reflection and love.
Osage Park
06:45 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Circle of Life
4797506632
tlight@nwacircleoflife.org
Artist Group Info
tonyakaylight@gmail.com
Osage Park