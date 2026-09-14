6:45 PM - Arrival

7:00 PM - Program, Candle Lighting, & Walk of Remembrance

Every life, no matter how fragile or brief, forever changes the world. In honor of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, Circle of Life warmly invites you to join us for the Wave of Light, a worldwide memorial ceremony dedicated to honoring the short lives of babies who left us too soon.

This special event offers parents and families a meaningful opportunity to come together, light a candle, and remember their babies in a shared moment of reflection and love.

