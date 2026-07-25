Wesley Allen and The Modern August Live at Gotahold Brewing

"Wesley Allen Whittaker: a contemporary Indie-Folk-Americana artist living in the hills of Northern Arkansas. He creates captivating song structures through guitar, bass & drums--with a dash of soulful harmonica--resulting in an unforgettable one-man-band experience. Currently, he is working on his sophomore album following his acclaimed debut album, “Way of the Buffalo,” which reached #1 on iTunes Americana album sales as reported by countrychart.com. Those who have seen one of his live shows have been impressed with the depth of his songwriting, which blends his folksy charm with pop sensibilities and insightful, autobiographical lyrics that convey a hard-won wisdom. These core elements are tied together by emotional storytelling and evocative, soulful vocals.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XCDhNiaVxnk&t=2s&pp=2AECkAIB"