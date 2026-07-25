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Come to support KUAF with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday, July 26 — Click here for tickets!

Wesley Allen and The Modern August Live at Gotahold Brewing

Wesley Allen and The Modern August Live at Gotahold Brewing

"Wesley Allen Whittaker: a contemporary Indie-Folk-Americana artist living in the hills of Northern Arkansas. He creates captivating song structures through guitar, bass & drums--with a dash of soulful harmonica--resulting in an unforgettable one-man-band experience. Currently, he is working on his sophomore album following his acclaimed debut album, “Way of the Buffalo,” which reached #1 on iTunes Americana album sales as reported by countrychart.com. Those who have seen one of his live shows have been impressed with the depth of his songwriting, which blends his folksy charm with pop sensibilities and insightful, autobiographical lyrics that convey a hard-won wisdom. These core elements are tied together by emotional storytelling and evocative, soulful vocals.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XCDhNiaVxnk&t=2s&pp=2AECkAIB"

Gotahold Brewing
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Gotahold Brewing
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer
https://gotahold.beer
Gotahold Brewing
409 W Van Buren
EUREKA SPRINGS, Arkansas 72632
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer
https://gotahold.beer