Wild Ones Ozark Fall Native Plant Sale
Wild Ones Ozark Fall Native Plant Sale
Join us at GOAT LAB Brewery in Lowell, Arkansas on Saturday, October 10th for our Fall 2026 Native Plant Sale!
Shop a huge selection of locally grown native plants from multiple trusted vendors. Transform your garden into a pollinator haven or a naturally beautiful landscape.
Wild Ones members will receive a 10% discount off their native plant purchases. Join now to take advantage of this offer: https://members.wildones.org/join/
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, October 10
Location: GOAT LAB Brewery, 722 S Bloomington St., Lowell, Arkansas
Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
What to Expect:
• A wide variety of native wildflowers, grasses, shrubs, and trees.
• Plants that are adapted to the Northwest Arkansas climate, requiring less water and maintenance.
• Expert advice from local native plant enthusiasts.
• Support for local ecosystems and pollinators.
• Opportunities to learn about creating a beautiful and sustainable landscape.
Come and find the perfect native plants to enhance your outdoor space and contribute to a healthier environment! We look forward to seeing you there!