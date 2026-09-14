Wild Ones Ozark Fall Native Plant Sale

Join us at GOAT LAB Brewery in Lowell, Arkansas on Saturday, October 10th for our Fall 2026 Native Plant Sale!

Shop a huge selection of locally grown native plants from multiple trusted vendors. Transform your garden into a pollinator haven or a naturally beautiful landscape.

Wild Ones members will receive a 10% discount off their native plant purchases. Join now to take advantage of this offer: https://members.wildones.org/join/

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, October 10

Location: GOAT LAB Brewery, 722 S Bloomington St., Lowell, Arkansas

Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

What to Expect:

• A wide variety of native wildflowers, grasses, shrubs, and trees.

• Plants that are adapted to the Northwest Arkansas climate, requiring less water and maintenance.

• Expert advice from local native plant enthusiasts.

• Support for local ecosystems and pollinators.

• Opportunities to learn about creating a beautiful and sustainable landscape.

Come and find the perfect native plants to enhance your outdoor space and contribute to a healthier environment! We look forward to seeing you there!