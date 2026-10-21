Winter Lights & Market

Winter Lights is coming soon to the Ozark Discovery Canopy, a new outdoor playscape on the Crystal Bridges Campus. After dark, the ODC will transform with immersive light and sound installations.

Tickets are $10 ($25/families or groups of three or more). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

Running November 19 through January 2, the experience will be open Thursday through Saturday, with holiday closures. Admission to the Winter Lights will be ticketed. Admission to the Winter Market is free.

The Winter Market will feature rotating local makers and vendors in the Campus Plaza, plus seasonal food and beverages in the Plaza Café.