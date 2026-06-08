World Refugee Day 2026

Presented by: Arnall Gregory Golden LLP

Each year, Canopy NWA joins communities around the world in celebrating World Refugee Day, a time to honor the strength, resilience, and rich cultures of refugees who now call Northwest Arkansas home.

On June 20th 2026 from 10am – 2pm, we’re expanding the celebration to highlight the incredible contributions of refugee and immigrant entrepreneurs who are shaping our local economy and community. From food and art to small business and innovation, this year’s event will shine a light on the creativity and determination that make Northwest Arkansas thrive.

Guests can look forward to international foods, live music and dance, family activities, and opportunities to meet and support immigrant-owned businesses from across the region.

This event is free and open to the public, and is one of our favorite ways to celebrate the power of welcome and belonging in NWA.

