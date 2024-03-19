Eclectic Slide Radio with DJ Collective Haus of Untz
"Eclectic Slide Radio" is a two-hour long music program that acts to highlight house music and the DIY community. This show airs on Saturdays at 8p.m. on KUAF3 and is hosted by northwest Arkansas based DJ collective Haus of Untz.
Sophia Nourani sits down with Ashley Worthy, who will host “Eclectic Slide Radio” on KUAF 3. It's one of six new locally-produced shows that will debut this month.