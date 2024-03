Ashley Worthy, also known as DJ Girlfriend, is known around the Northwest Arkansas area for her live DJ sets.

DJ Girlfriend will host “Eclectic Slide Radio” Saturday at 8pm on KUAF 3. It’s one of six new locally-produced shows that will debut this month. You can listen to KUAF 3 on your HD radio, through the free streams at our website or by asking your smart speaker to please play KUAF 3.