Happy Holiday Programs from KUAF!
We here at KUAF wish you the happiest of holidays and a peaceful and joyous New Year! The Ozarks at Large team will be taking a much-deserved break to reflect and rest at the end of the year and in its place, we're happy to offer the following specials of beautiful music, introductions to holiday celebrations from around the world and from our own community!
Beginning Friday, December 23rd to Sunday, January 8th, these specials will air weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays at 9 a.m.
Friday, December 23rd - The Fort Smith Chorale. Enjoy the annual recording of the chorale's famous holiday concert.
Sunday, December 25th - Ballad of the Brown King. With a libretto by Langston Hughes, this Christmas cantata focuses on Balthazar, the dark-skinned king who journeyed to Bethlehem to witness the birth of Jesus Christ. Beautifully interpreted by New York City-based The Dessoff Choirs and Orchestra, soloists soprano Laquita Mitchell, mezzo-soprano Lucia Bradford and tenor Noah Stewart, with Malcolm J. Merriweather at the podium.
Monday, December 26th - Sounds of Kwanza. During the aftermath of the Watts Uprisings in the 1960s, Dr. Maulana Karenga decided to create a special December holiday designed for Black people to celebrate themselves, their culture, and their future liberation. Today, Kwanzaa is still celebrated by not only Afro-Americans, but Black people around the globe.
Tuesday, December 27th - Christmas Revels 2022. A compilation of musical excerpts, plus a couple of short poetry and prose readings, selected from live Christmas/Winter Solstice Revels stage productions presented in seven cities across the United States
Wednesday, December 28th - A Mexican Christmas with Newberry Consort and EnsAmble Ad-Hoc. Featuring pieces commonly heard in both liturgical service and in the streets, organ, harp, bassoon, and a variety of Mexican traditional instruments bring this exuberant and diverse music to life.
Thursday, December 29th - The Importance of Rituals. Sasha Sagan, daughter of writer Ann Druyan and late astronomer Carl Sagan, explores the power rituals can hold, in both religious and secular houses alike.
Friday, December 30th - Reggie James Gospel Hour. Recorded live by KUAF at the Fayetteville Public Library for the 2022 Fayetteville Roots Festival.
Sunday, January 1st - An Open Gate. This special from PRX explores the repercussions of a Jewish/Christian intermarriage on faith, identity, and the family.
Monday, January 2nd - Estranged. Host Anita Rao explores two women's journeys who by choice or circumstance are estranged from their parents. The two reflect on finding belonging when your family bonds are broken and seeking support from non-traditional sources.
Tuesday, January 3rd - Humankind: Constant Emergency. A special on finding healing and meaning in an age of seemingly unrelentless chaos.
Wednesday, January 4th - KUAF Podcast Sampler. This special highlights some of the best moments of 2022 KUAF's new locally-produced podcasts, including Resilient Black Women, The R Word, Natural Election, Undisciplined and the RefleXions Music Series podcast.
Thursday, January 5th - The Lunch Hour Sampler. A special collection of live performances from KUAF's monthly concerts taking place in our own lobby, plus excerpts from the Lunch Hour conversations featuring performers and restaurant owners talking about building community through food, music and creativity.
Friday, January 6th and Sunday, January 8th - Ozarks at Large LIVE. A collection of live performances recorded for Ozarks at Large, including tracks featured on the KUAF Live Vol. 5 compilation CD and some tracks that have never aired before!
Beginning Friday, December 23rd to Sunday, January 8th, these specials will air weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays at 9 a.m.
Friday, December 23rd - The Fort Smith Chorale. Enjoy the annual recording of the chorale's famous holiday concert.
Sunday, December 25th - Ballad of the Brown King. With a libretto by Langston Hughes, this Christmas cantata focuses on Balthazar, the dark-skinned king who journeyed to Bethlehem to witness the birth of Jesus Christ. Beautifully interpreted by New York City-based The Dessoff Choirs and Orchestra, soloists soprano Laquita Mitchell, mezzo-soprano Lucia Bradford and tenor Noah Stewart, with Malcolm J. Merriweather at the podium.
Monday, December 26th - Sounds of Kwanza. During the aftermath of the Watts Uprisings in the 1960s, Dr. Maulana Karenga decided to create a special December holiday designed for Black people to celebrate themselves, their culture, and their future liberation. Today, Kwanzaa is still celebrated by not only Afro-Americans, but Black people around the globe.
Tuesday, December 27th - Christmas Revels 2022. A compilation of musical excerpts, plus a couple of short poetry and prose readings, selected from live Christmas/Winter Solstice Revels stage productions presented in seven cities across the United States
Wednesday, December 28th - A Mexican Christmas with Newberry Consort and EnsAmble Ad-Hoc. Featuring pieces commonly heard in both liturgical service and in the streets, organ, harp, bassoon, and a variety of Mexican traditional instruments bring this exuberant and diverse music to life.
Thursday, December 29th - The Importance of Rituals. Sasha Sagan, daughter of writer Ann Druyan and late astronomer Carl Sagan, explores the power rituals can hold, in both religious and secular houses alike.
Friday, December 30th - Reggie James Gospel Hour. Recorded live by KUAF at the Fayetteville Public Library for the 2022 Fayetteville Roots Festival.
Sunday, January 1st - An Open Gate. This special from PRX explores the repercussions of a Jewish/Christian intermarriage on faith, identity, and the family.
Monday, January 2nd - Estranged. Host Anita Rao explores two women's journeys who by choice or circumstance are estranged from their parents. The two reflect on finding belonging when your family bonds are broken and seeking support from non-traditional sources.
Tuesday, January 3rd - Humankind: Constant Emergency. A special on finding healing and meaning in an age of seemingly unrelentless chaos.
Wednesday, January 4th - KUAF Podcast Sampler. This special highlights some of the best moments of 2022 KUAF's new locally-produced podcasts, including Resilient Black Women, The R Word, Natural Election, Undisciplined and the RefleXions Music Series podcast.
Thursday, January 5th - The Lunch Hour Sampler. A special collection of live performances from KUAF's monthly concerts taking place in our own lobby, plus excerpts from the Lunch Hour conversations featuring performers and restaurant owners talking about building community through food, music and creativity.
Friday, January 6th and Sunday, January 8th - Ozarks at Large LIVE. A collection of live performances recorded for Ozarks at Large, including tracks featured on the KUAF Live Vol. 5 compilation CD and some tracks that have never aired before!