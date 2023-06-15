© 2023 KUAF
Local Music

Weekend of festivals, album releases

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published June 15, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT
KUAF

The coming weekend brings with it a pair of music festivals, at least a couple of album releases, and a wide variety of live music throughout the region.

Thr. Jun., 15

Fri. Jun., 16

  • Dawn Cate Band at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
  • Linkin Park tribute at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv., $20 at door, 9 p.m.
  • TV Preacher, The Salesman, Chronowizard at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 9 p.m.
  • The Odds at Mojo's East (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
  • Michael Rowan at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
  • Ashtyn Barbaree at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
  • The Red Lens at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 7:30 p.m.
  • Whiskey Menders at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
  • Samantha Fish at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $30, 8 p.m.
  • Kody West, Trent Fletcher at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $10 adv., $15 at door, 8 p.m.

Sat., Jun. 17

Sun. Jun., 18

  • Jack Williams at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 2 p.m.
  • Good Looks, Meadow Makers at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 9 p.m.
  • Sam Albright at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 4 p.m.

Mon. Jun. ,19

  • Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Tue., Jun., 20

Thr. Jun., 22

Timothy Dennis
Timothy Dennis is KUAF's strategic technical planner and producer for Ozarks at Large.
