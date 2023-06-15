Weekend of festivals, album releases
The coming weekend brings with it a pair of music festivals, at least a couple of album releases, and a wide variety of live music throughout the region.
Thr. Jun., 15
- Ozark Mountain Soul Festival at The Farm (Eureka Springs) - start at $65, all weekend
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Adeem the Artist at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - start at $70 adv., $75 at door, 7:30 p.m.
- Randall Shreve at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Idle Valley, The Phase at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Jeremiah Griffin Combo at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Fri. Jun., 16
- Dawn Cate Band at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- Linkin Park tribute at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv., $20 at door, 9 p.m.
- TV Preacher, The Salesman, Chronowizard at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 9 p.m.
- The Odds at Mojo's East (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Michael Rowan at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- The Red Lens at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 7:30 p.m.
- Whiskey Menders at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Samantha Fish at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $30, 8 p.m.
- Kody West, Trent Fletcher at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $10 adv., $15 at door, 8 p.m.
Sat., Jun. 17
- Randall Shreve at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 8:30 p.m.
- Sad Palomino, Adam Faucett at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 9 p.m.
- Ted Hammig and the Campaign, TownHouseFire, Charlie Memphis, Jonivan Jones, Kary Middleton at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 7 p.m.
- Freedom Festival at Shiloh Square (Springdale) - 1 p.m.
- Neon Flight at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Branjae at Crystal Bridges (Bentonville) - start at $20, 7 p.m.
- Material Girl, Flame Monster at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- The Avett Brothers, Gov't Mule at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $45, 7 p.m.
- Kingdom Falls at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- March to August at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Common Roots at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Riverfront Blues Festival at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $26.00, 3 p.m.
Sun. Jun., 18
- Jack Williams at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 2 p.m.
- Good Looks, Meadow Makers at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 9 p.m.
- Sam Albright at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 4 p.m.
Mon. Jun. ,19
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Tue., Jun., 20
- Joel Robertson at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
Thr. Jun., 22
- Chase Hart, Kely and Donna Mullhollan, Jeff Kearney at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $12.50 adv., $15 at door, 6:30 p.m.
- Asher Perkins at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6:30 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.