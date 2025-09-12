Decarcerate Arkansas conference in Little Rock

MOORE: An organization focused on reforming Arkansas' justice system is hosting a conference this weekend. Decarcerate Arkansas will hold its annual conference in downtown Little Rock Friday and Saturday.

Kaleem Nazeem, is a movement builder at Decarcerate. He says the conference will bring a variety of speakers to the table, including people impacted by Central Arkansas' judicial system.

NAZEEM: We are also having a panel of directly impacted individuals who are going to share their experiences of being incarcerated and field any questions that the general public may have, because a lot of times when people haven't been incarcerated and in that environment, they have curiosity questions, questions of concerns and things of that nature.

MOORE: That session is scheduled for Saturday afternoon. On Friday, Pulaski County Circuit Judge LaTonya Austin-Honorable will give a talk on strengthening local representation in the justice system.

Decarcerate court watch coordinator, Marleigh Hayes, says a later session on Saturday will invite attendees to focus on the future of prison reform in Arkansas.

HAYES: Really, a group conversation around community organizing and how Decarcerate is moving forward from this conference. Seeking out input about our community, directly impacted people, allies and everyone in between, to be able to support our community the best and really strengthen our organizations.

The annual Decarcerate conference will be held Friday and Saturday at the Holiday Inn Presidential off I-30 and Sixth Street in downtown Little Rock. General admission is $25 with reduced fees for students, though organizers say no one will be turned away for lack of funds. More information is available online at https://www.decarceratear.org/ .

