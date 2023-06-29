© 2023 KUAF
Local Music

Independence week offers music opportunities

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published June 29, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT
KUAF

Although the next seven days includes a holiday, there are still plenty of chances to see and hear live music in the next week.

Thr. Jun. 29

Fri. Jun. 30

Sat., Jul. 1

Sun. Jul. 2

Mon. Jul. 3

  • Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Tue., Jul. 4

  • James Miller at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.

Wed., Jul. 5

  • Matt Heckler at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 8 p.m.

Thr. Jul. 6

  • Van Full of Nuns at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv., $20 day of, 8:30 p.m.
  • Peter Rexford at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
  • Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Timothy Dennis
Timothy Dennis is KUAF's strategic technical planner and producer for Ozarks at Large.
