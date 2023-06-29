Independence week offers music opportunities

Although the next seven days includes a holiday, there are still plenty of chances to see and hear live music in the next week.

Thr. Jun. 29



Fri. Jun. 30

Sat., Jul. 1

Sun. Jul. 2

Dead Horse Mountain Band at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 2 p.m.

Flat Five at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.

Mon. Jul. 3

Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Tue., Jul. 4

James Miller at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.

Wed., Jul. 5

Matt Heckler at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 8 p.m.

Thr. Jul. 6