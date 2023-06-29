Independence week offers music opportunities
Although the next seven days includes a holiday, there are still plenty of chances to see and hear live music in the next week.
Thr. Jun. 29
- Chase Hart, Kely and Donna Mullhollan, Jeff Kearney at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $12.50 adv., $15 at door, 6:30 p.m.
- Mitch McKelvin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Ensemble Ibérica at Turnbow Park (Springdale) - 6:30 p.m.
- Willie Nelson, Margo Price, Flatland Cavalry, Particle Kid at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $39.50, 6 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- The Bad Jacksons at New Dehli Cafe (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Fri. Jun. 30
- Ultra Suede at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- Funk Factory at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 9 p.m.
- The Odds at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Brian Reding at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- SoNA Beyond at Crystal Bridges (Bentonville) - $30.00, 7 p.m.
- Arkansauce, Ashtyn Barbaree, Chucky Waggs at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 6 p.m.
- Jonivan Jones at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Vintage at New Dehli Cafe (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Sat., Jul. 1
- The Soul Out Loud at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Big Piph and Tomorrow Maybe at Crystal Bridges (Bentonville) - $20.00, 7 p.m.
- Led Zeppelin Tribute at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $15 adv., $20 at door, 8:30 p.m.
- Eureka Strings, Rachel Ammons at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 5 p.m.
- Magnolia Brown at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Git In The Truck at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Still on the Hill at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - $10.00, 6 p.m.
Sun. Jul. 2
- Dead Horse Mountain Band at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 2 p.m.
- Flat Five at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Mon. Jul. 3
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Tue., Jul. 4
- James Miller at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
Wed., Jul. 5
- Matt Heckler at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 8 p.m.
Thr. Jul. 6
- Van Full of Nuns at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv., $20 day of, 8:30 p.m.
- Peter Rexford at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.