Local Music

'The Legend of Sam Davis,' in song and story

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published July 12, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT

Sam’s Throne is a popular hiking destination in Newton County. It is named for Sam Davis, a man who lived in the area in the 1800s Sam’s story has become the stuff of legend. A new release by local songwriter and musician Aaron Smith sets his and other stories from Newton County folklore to song. The Legend of Sam Davis is not just an album of music though; the release is a full-length CD combined with a 90-page book filled with artwork, maps, photographs and other ephemera to help tell the stories from Newton County’s past.

Timothy Dennis
Timothy Dennis is KUAF's strategic technical planner and producer for Ozarks at Large.
Related Content
  • Local Music
    Dylan Earl Set to Release Third Album
    Timothy Dennis
    Local post-countrypolitan artist Dylan Earl has new music to share. His third album, "I Saw the Arkansas," will be celebrated with release shows this Friday in Little Rock and Saturday at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. He recently stopped by to talk about the album and what he has planned for its release, and about a special beer brewed for the occasion.Dylan Earl's Fayetteville release show takes place Saturday night at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. Doors and the pre-show market open at 7 p.m., with music in the front room of George's provided by Carl Carbonell and Yaint. In addition to Dylan Earl and the Reasons Why, the back stage at George's will feature sets from Jess Harp and Lee Bains III and the Glory Fires.
  • The Buffalo National River flows through Newton, Searcy, Marion and Baxter Counties.
    Ozarks at Large Stories
    Album celebrates Buffalo National River and its residents
    Kyle Kellams
    The story of Lizzie Brisco, a midwife who helped deliver about 1,000 babies, inspired one of the songs on the album, Buffalo National River Songs, Vol.1. The music centers on the Buffalo National River and the people along the waterway.