Local Music

Many music opportunities for next seven days

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published August 3, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT
KUAF

The next seven days features the return of the Tontitown Grape Festival, Mount Sequoyah celebrates its centennial, two nights of jazz and blues, and much much more.

Thr. Aug. 3

Fri. Aug. 4

Sat.Aug. 5

Sun. Aug. 6

Mon. Aug. 7

  • Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Tue. Aug. 8

Wed. Aug. 9

Thr. Aug. 10

Local Music Ozarks at LargeMusicTalking Tunes
Timothy Dennis
Timothy Dennis is KUAF's strategic technical planner and producer for Ozarks at Large.
    From A to Zydeco
    Timothy Dennis
    National touring bands, a Grammy-wining zydeco artist, a golfer-turned-country-rapper and more are all on the musical agenda for the next seven days.
    Much music for next seven days
    Timothy Dennis
    The next seven days features a variety of blues, rock, country, funk and even jazz to see and hear throughout the region.
    Jumpsuit Jamey presents a night of honky tonk, dancing
    Timothy Dennis
    For quite a while now, Jamey Hall, better known as Jumpsuit Jamey, and his band, the Can’t Wait to Playboys, have been hosting country dances at the American Legion in Fayetteville. This month, they’re changing it up a bit. On July 29, the American Legion will host a honky-tonk ball presented by Jumpsuit Jamey and featuring music from Statehouse Electric and the NightTimers. Dance lessons will also be provided before the show. Earlier this month, Jumpsuit Jamey, Tim Patterson from Statehouse Electric, and the NightTimers, which is Shilah Molina and Doc Hopper, came to the Firmin-Garner Performance studio at KUAF to talk about the event .