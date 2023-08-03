Many music opportunities for next seven days
The next seven days features the return of the Tontitown Grape Festival, Mount Sequoyah celebrates its centennial, two nights of jazz and blues, and much much more.
Thr. Aug. 3
- Colt Ford at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $22.50 adv., $27.50 at door, 6 p.m.
- Peter Rexford at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Mike Mains and The Branches, Kyle Jackson at City Sessions (Bentonville) - $20.00, 6:30 p.m.
- Mike and Shannon Mains, Ashtyn Barbaree at City Sessions (Bentonville) - $20.00, 9:30 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- The Bad Jacksons at New Delhi Cafe (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Fri. Aug. 4
- The Bel Airs at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- Green Acres at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 9 p.m.
- Crossways 3000, Ghosthouse, HeldTight at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
- TownHouseFire at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Abstract Citizen, Dawn Cate Band, King Cabbage Brass Band, Michael Fields, Jr. at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 5:45 p.m.
- 3Pines at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Frisky Squirrels at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Townsend at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Whiskey Menders at New Delhi Cafe (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Kody West at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $10 adv., $15 at door, 8 p.m.
Sat.Aug. 5
- Trout Fishing in America at Mount Sequoyah (Fayetteville) - $10 for the carnival, $25 for the sunset concert, 2 p.m., 7 p.m.
- Opal Agafia, Aaron Kamm and the One Drops, Brick Fields Duo, Michael Schembre's HipHop Fiddle at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $18 adv., $22 at door, 8 p.m.
- Jeremiah Griffin Combo at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Austin Farnam Trio, Jeremy Thomas Quartet, YoungJoo Song Quartet, Jimmie Bratcher, Rodney Block at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 4 p.m.
- Hometown Tourist at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Whiskey Mash at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Bryan Copeland at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- The Bad Jacksons at New Delhi Cafe (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Sun. Aug. 6
- Shaky Bugs, Candy Songs at Prairie Street Live (Fayetteville) - $10 adults, $5 for children, 4 p.m.
- Chris Nolden at New Delhi Cafe (Eureka Springs) - 12 p.m.
Mon. Aug. 7
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Tue. Aug. 8
- Bryan Bielanski at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
Wed. Aug. 9
- Horsegirl, Lifeguard at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $16 adv., $18 at door, 8 p.m.
- Todd Arkyn Crush at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- 3 Doors Down, Candlebox at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $30, 7:30 p.m.
Thr. Aug. 10
- Mildenhall, Ted Hammig and the Campaign at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8:30 p.m.
- Alter Brdige, Sevendust at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $35 adv., $40 at door, 8 p.m.
- Tyler George at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Dandelion Heart, Ozark Daughter, Abby Pierce and the Sinners, Riley McGill at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 6 p.m.
- Luke Bryan, Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke Jackson Dean at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - $46.50, 7 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.