Many music opportunities for next seven days

For quite a while now, Jamey Hall, better known as Jumpsuit Jamey, and his band, the Can’t Wait to Playboys, have been hosting country dances at the American Legion in Fayetteville. This month, they’re changing it up a bit. On July 29, the American Legion will host a honky-tonk ball presented by Jumpsuit Jamey and featuring music from Statehouse Electric and the NightTimers. Dance lessons will also be provided before the show. Earlier this month, Jumpsuit Jamey, Tim Patterson from Statehouse Electric, and the NightTimers, which is Shilah Molina and Doc Hopper, came to the Firmin-Garner Performance studio at KUAF to talk about the event .

