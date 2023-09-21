Many Music Offerings Outside of Format Fest
Aside from this week's Format Festival, there are several musical attractions throughout the next seven days, including a seemingly larger-than-normal number of metal shows.
Thr. Sep. 21
- Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Nate Hancock and the Declaration at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Natalie Price, Church Street at City Sessions (Bentonville) - $20.00, 7 p.m.
- Buddy Shute and the Motivators at The Rowdy Beaver (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Ian Moore, The Shotgunbillys at The Auditorium (Eureka Springs) - start at $25, 6:30 p.m.
Fri. Sep. 22
- Divas on Fire at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- Jason Boland and the Stragglers at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25 adv., $30 at door, 9 p.m.
- Chris Arcana at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Take//Rest, Angel Flesh, Billy, Commandment at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
- Monte Montgomery at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - start at $33, 7:30 p.m.
- Dominic B Roy at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- The Salesman, Grand Inquisitor, Under A Spell, Dissentious at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $8 adv., $10 at door, 8 p.m.
- Brandon Santini at The Music Depot (Rogers) - $15.00, 7 p.m.
- Jeff Horton Band Trio at Park House Kitchen (Siloam Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Whiskey Menders at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Quiet Riot at The Auditorium (Eureka Springs) - start at $49, 7:30 p.m.
Sat.Sep. 23
- Cosmic Cream at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 8 p.m.
- Patti Steel at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Circle of Thirds at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Jumpsuit Jamey at Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center (Springdale) - 10 a.m.
- Valerie Harding at The Music Depot (Rogers) - $15.00, 7:30 p.m.
- Alyssa Galvan at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Big Gun (AC/DC Tribute) at The Auditorium (Eureka Springs) - start at $20, 8 p.m.
- Jake Reno at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- She's Us at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - $10.00, 6 p.m.
Sun. Sep. 24
- Squirrel Jam at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - 5 p.m.
- Coyote Claw at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.
Mon. Sep. 25
- Avatar at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $34.50 adv., $39.50 at door, 7:30 p.m.
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Tue. Sep. 26
- Queens of the Stone Age, Viagra Boys, Jehnny Beth at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $25, 7 p.m.
Wed. Sep. 27
- Duane Stevens Band at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv., $20 at door, 8 p.m.
Thr. Sep. 28
- Shawn James at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25 adv., $30 at door, 8 p.m.
- Asher Perkins at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6:30 p.m.
- Sons of Otis Malone at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.