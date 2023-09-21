Many Music Offerings Outside of Format Fest

Aside from this week's Format Festival, there are several musical attractions throughout the next seven days, including a seemingly larger-than-normal number of metal shows.

Thr. Sep. 21



Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.

Nate Hancock and the Declaration at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.

Natalie Price, Church Street at City Sessions (Bentonville) - $20.00, 7 p.m.

Buddy Shute and the Motivators at The Rowdy Beaver (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.

Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.

Ian Moore, The Shotgunbillys at The Auditorium (Eureka Springs) - start at $25, 6:30 p.m.

Fri. Sep. 22

Sat.Sep. 23

Sun. Sep. 24

Squirrel Jam at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - 5 p.m.

Coyote Claw at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.

Mon. Sep. 25

Avatar at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $34.50 adv., $39.50 at door, 7:30 p.m.

Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Tue. Sep. 26

Queens of the Stone Age, Viagra Boys, Jehnny Beth at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $25, 7 p.m.

Wed. Sep. 27

Duane Stevens Band at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv., $20 at door, 8 p.m.

Thr. Sep. 28