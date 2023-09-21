© 2023 KUAF
Many Music Offerings Outside of Format Fest

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published September 21, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT
KUAF

Aside from this week's Format Festival, there are several musical attractions throughout the next seven days, including a seemingly larger-than-normal number of metal shows.

Thr. Sep. 21

  • Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
  • Nate Hancock and the Declaration at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
  • Natalie Price, Church Street at City Sessions (Bentonville) - $20.00, 7 p.m.
  • Buddy Shute and the Motivators at The Rowdy Beaver (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
  • Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
  • Ian Moore, The Shotgunbillys at The Auditorium (Eureka Springs) - start at $25, 6:30 p.m.

Fri. Sep. 22

Sat.Sep. 23

  • Cosmic Cream at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 8 p.m.
  • Patti Steel at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
  • Circle of Thirds at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
  • Jumpsuit Jamey at Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center (Springdale) - 10 a.m.
  • Valerie Harding at The Music Depot (Rogers) - $15.00, 7:30 p.m.
  • Alyssa Galvan at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
  • Big Gun (AC/DC Tribute) at The Auditorium (Eureka Springs) - start at $20, 8 p.m.
  • Jake Reno at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
  • She's Us at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - $10.00, 6 p.m.

Sun. Sep. 24

  • Squirrel Jam at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - 5 p.m.
  • Coyote Claw at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.

Mon. Sep. 25

  • Avatar at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $34.50 adv., $39.50 at door, 7:30 p.m.
  • Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Tue. Sep. 26

Wed. Sep. 27

  • Duane Stevens Band at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv., $20 at door, 8 p.m.

Thr. Sep. 28

