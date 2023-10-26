© 2023 KUAF
Much Music For Late October

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published October 26, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT
KUAF

The next seven days of live music include performances by Wilco, Wu-Tang Clan, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Fossils of Ancient Robots and more.

Thr. Oct. 26

  • The National Parks at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $18 adv., $20 at door, 8 p.m.
  • Asher Perkins at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6:30 p.m.
  • Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 27

Sat.Oct. 28

Sun. Oct. 29

Mon. Oct. 30

  • Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Tue., Oct. 31

Thr. Nov. 2

Timothy Dennis
Timothy Dennis is KUAF's strategic technical planner and producer for Ozarks at Large.
