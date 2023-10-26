Much Music For Late October

The next seven days of live music include performances by Wilco, Wu-Tang Clan, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Fossils of Ancient Robots and more.

Thr. Oct. 26



The National Parks at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $18 adv., $20 at door, 8 p.m.

Asher Perkins at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6:30 p.m.

Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 27

Sat.Oct. 28

Sun. Oct. 29

Mon. Oct. 30

Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Tue., Oct. 31

Amber Violet at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.

Fossils of Ancient Robots at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.

Thr. Nov. 2