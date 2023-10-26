Much Music For Late October
The next seven days of live music include performances by Wilco, Wu-Tang Clan, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Fossils of Ancient Robots and more.
Thr. Oct. 26
- The National Parks at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $18 adv., $20 at door, 8 p.m.
- Asher Perkins at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6:30 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Fri. Oct. 27
- The Nace Brothers at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- Papadosio at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - two-night passes are $45, single show tickets are $25 adv., $30 at door, 9 p.m.
- A Giant Dog, Trouble in the Streets at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $12.00, 9 p.m.
- Marcia Brady at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- 90lb Wrench, Hollywood Riot at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $10 adv., $15 at door, 9 p.m.
- Wilco at The Momentary (Bentonville) - $59.00, 7:30 p.m.
- Amber Violet at Park House Kitchen (Siloam Springs) - 7:30 p.m.
- 96 Miles at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Phillip Phillips at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $30, 8 p.m.
- Rhett Miller at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $15 adv., $18 at door, 7 p.m.
Sat.Oct. 28
- Papadosio at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25 adv., $30 at door, 8:30 p.m.
- Dial Up, The Burnt CDs at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $15 adv., $20 at door, 8:30 p.m.
- The Odds at JJ's (Springdale) - 7 p.m.
- Wu-Tang Clan at The Momentary (Bentonville) - $89.00, 8 p.m.
- The Atlantics at JJ's (Bella Vista) - 5 p.m.
- Jordan Sheppard at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- March To August at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Pop Evil at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $27, 7 p.m.
- The Cabbageheads, Big City Moses 2, Mark Albertson & The Groove Diggers, Zoe, Kimball Davis at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $60.00, 6 p.m.
- Troy Edwards Band at JJ's (Fort Smith) - 7 p.m.
Sun. Oct. 29
- Patti Steel Band, Magnolia Brown at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
- Rachel B Band at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- 510ers at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Modern August at New Delhi Cafe (Eureka Springs) - 12 p.m.
Mon. Oct. 30
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Tue., Oct. 31
- Amber Violet at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Fossils of Ancient Robots at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
Thr. Nov. 2
- Pigeons Playing Ping Pong at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $29.50 adv., $35 at door, 8:30 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Josh Ward, Braxton Keith at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $17 adv., $20 at door, 7 p.m.