Sliding Into Autumn Music
Though fewer in number, the live music opportunities of the next week still pack a musical punch.
Thr. Nov. 2
- Pigeons Playing Ping Pong at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $29.50 adv., $35 at door, 8:30 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Josh Ward, Braxton Keith at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $17 adv., $20 at door, 7 p.m.
Fri. Nov. 3
- No Vacancy at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- Arkansas Country Blues and Stringband Festival at Fayetteville Public Library and Pryor Center (Fayetteville) - 3 p.m.
- Shelly Watson at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Dominic Bryan Roy Trio at New Delhi Cafe (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Buddy Shute and the Motivators at Rowdy Beaver Tavern (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
Sat.Nov. 4
- Ray Wylie Hubbard at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25 adv., $30 at door, 7 p.m.
- Jesse Wells and Taylor Smith at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 9:30 p.m.
- Rocky Athas at The Music Depot (Rogers) - $15.00, 7 p.m.
- The Nighttimers at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Mountain Gypsies at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Buddy Shute and the Motivators at Rowdy Beaver Den (Eureka Springs) - 8 p.m.
Sun. Nov. 5
- Treja Vu at New Delhi Cafe (Eureka Springs) - 12 p.m.
Tue., Nov. 7
- Jazz Jam at The Music Depot (Rogers) - 6:30 p.m.
- James Miller at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
Wed. Nov. 8
- Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - , 5:30 p.m.
- Unwed Sailor, Olympics, Judason Void at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $12.00, 7 p.m.
Thr. Nov. 9
- Tyler George at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Cooper Alan at Majestic (Fort Smith) - 5 p.m.