Sliding Into Autumn Music

Though fewer in number, the live music opportunities of the next week still pack a musical punch.

Thr. Nov. 2



Fri. Nov. 3

Sat.Nov. 4

Ray Wylie Hubbard at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25 adv., $30 at door, 7 p.m.

Jesse Wells and Taylor Smith at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 9:30 p.m.

Rocky Athas at The Music Depot (Rogers) - $15.00, 7 p.m.

The Nighttimers at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.

Mountain Gypsies at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.

Buddy Shute and the Motivators at Rowdy Beaver Den (Eureka Springs) - 8 p.m.

Sun. Nov. 5

Treja Vu at New Delhi Cafe (Eureka Springs) - 12 p.m.

Tue., Nov. 7

Jazz Jam at The Music Depot (Rogers) - 6:30 p.m.

James Miller at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 8

Thr. Nov. 9