© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
KUAF Podcast Stream

Cultural Competency is All About Relationships

KUAF | By Matthew Moore,
Caree Banton
Published February 2, 2022 at 5:00 AM CST
podcast-wkuaflogo-01.png

Host Caree Banton talks with Dr. Jacquelyn Weirsma-Mosley to helps us understand where our cultural competence sits on the continuum between denial and adaptation.

Host: Caree Banton
Guest: Jacquelyn Weirsma-Mosley
Producer: Matthew Moore
Associate Producer: Sean Shoemaker

Undisciplined is a production of KUAF Public Radio.

Tags

KUAF Podcast Stream UndisciplinedCultural Competency
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is a reporter and producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism, Matthew spent time in the music production industry, working with artists such as Reba McEntire, Steve Martin, 2 Chainz, and Chris Thile.
See stories by Matthew Moore
Caree Banton
Caree Banton is an Assistant Professor of Afro-Caribbean History at the University of Arkansas who is jointly appointed in History and African and African American Studies. She received a MA in Development Studies from the University of Ghana in July, 2012 and completed her doctoral work at Vanderbilt University in June, 2013.
See stories by Caree Banton
Related Content