Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Undisciplined
-
Dr. Caree Banton, Director of the African and African-American Studies program at the University of Arkansas and host of the podcast Undisciplined, along…
-
On the most recent episode of Undisciplined, host Caree Banton talks to Jacquelyn Wiersma-Mosley about cultural competency, how to categorize it, and how…
-
Host Caree Banton talks with Dr. Jacquelyn Weirsma-Mosley to helps us understand where our cultural competence sits on the continuum between denial and…
-
The "Green Book," an early 20th century travel guide published annually during racial segregation revealed safe places for African-American travelers to…
-
Undisciplined is going on the road!For Black History Month, host Dr. Caree Banton and the folks at KUAF Public Radio are working on that communiversity.…
-
In the latest episode of Undisciplined, host Caree Banton talks to CDC scientist Ernest Yufenyuy about what the AIDS pandemic—which has been the focus of…
-
Undisciplined returns with the launch of season two. Host Caree Banton talks with Dr. Ernest Yufenyuy, a research scientist at the Center for Disease…
-
An 1800s burial ground on a wooded western slope of Mt. Sequoyah in Fayetteville contains mostly unmarked remains of dozens of enslaved African Americans.…
-
The finale of the first season of Undsiciplined airs today, and we catch up with host Caree Banton to hear about her experience as host and what excited…
-
In the season finale of Undisciplined, we look back on some past conversations about music and its impact on African and African American Studies. Plus, a…