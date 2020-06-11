Watch Tiny Desk Contest Top Shelf Episode 1 Featuring Bobby Carter

On Thursday, June 11, we shared the first episode of Tiny Desk Contest Top Shelf, a weekly livestream series featuring the best entries from the 2020 Tiny Desk Contest.

In this episode, hosted by Bob Boilen, Tiny Desk producer Bobby Carter shared a handful of his favorite entries and interviewed Brooklyn-based musician Linda Diaz about her entry, "Green Tea Ice Cream."

"The song is just so much of what we need right now," Bobby said. "It's so euphoric, it calms me down and puts me in a place almost reminiscent of Erykah Badu."

The episode featured these entries:

You can tune in again next week to hear Brittany Howard share her favorite Tiny Desk Contest entries. And you can learn more about the Tiny Desk Contest and watch all the 2020 entries at npr.org/tinydeskcontest.

