Entries We Love: Brassville, 'Bring Yo' Brass'

Hometown: Nashville, Tenn.

Pairs well With: Concession stand food

Some bands just know how to get down and Brassville is one of them. Opening with a drum cue, the lead trombonist of the band lets out a hearty shout — "I said bring yo' brass to the floor!" — that sets the tone for their entire performance, and that high energy does not dissipate. Each member of the band is either an alumnus or a current music professor at a famous HBCU and it shows. With a nod to New Orleans jazz, "Bring Yo' Brass" exudes HBCU culture and energy. After watching their Tiny Desk contest entry, I couldn't help but feel like I was sitting in the bleachers during the halftime of a Tennessee State University football game. Dare I say, the only thing missing from their video were choreographed dancers and majorettes. After watching this, you are guaranteed to get up and move yo' brass. Let the buttery blend of Brassville's horns move you.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.