Justin Golden, 'Can't Get Right'

Justin Golden's "Can't Get Right" takes a story of heartbreak and loss and makes it sound like we should all be so lucky to have the blues like he does. From the opening guitar riffs to a refrain that underscores multiple guitar, harmonica and vocal hooks throughout, the song begs to be played at high volume with the top down.

"Can't Get Right" is from his debut album, Hard Times and a Woman (out April 15), which interprets a wide range of influences through the lens of Piedmont blues. Here, Golden takes an acoustic fingerpicking style and places it in a roots rock setting — including electric guitar and banjo — to arrive at an intersection of genres and eras that came by roads less traveled. GPS probably can't get you there, but Justin Golden surely can.

