World Cafe 30th Anniversary Playlist: 2013

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of World Cafe, we're looking back and posting playlists from each year of the show. As music has evolved over the years, so have our playlists, which have grown to reflect a much wider range of music than when we first set out.

Music in 2013 was marked by some very popular hit songs: Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines," Lorde's "Royals," Daft Punk's "Get Happy," "When A Fire Starts To Burn" by Disclosure, "Roar" by Katy Perry, and "Hold On, We're Going Home" by Drake kept the pop charts interesting and groove infected.

Album highlights of the year included Wise Up Ghost, Elvis Costello's collaboration with The Roots, Vampire Weekend's Modern Vampires of the City, Beyonce's self-titled album, David Bowie's The Next Day, Muchacho by Phosphorescent, The Electric Lady by Janelle Monae, and releases by Haim, Waxahatchee, Jason Isbell and The National's Trouble Will Find Me.

Copyright 2022 XPN