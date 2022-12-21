NPR Music 2022 Staff Picks: Ashley Pointer

2022 felt like three years jampacked into one. Yes, my perception of time might be shot, but we've been fed an insane amount of music, especially within the realm of hip-hop and R&B, and artists are continuing to drop heat to warm us during this more frigid final month of the year. Big shout out to SZA. With a high-volume of releases + the TikTokification of music, this makes it all the more difficult and more impressive for a record/song to have endured to the final moments of the year. Here's a list of 10 albums and songs of 2022 that are stuck with me.

Top 10 Albums of 2022

• Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE

• JID, The Forever Story

• Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights

• Ravyn Lenae, HYPNOS

• Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

• Cisco Swank & Luke Titus, Some Things Take Time

• Alex Vaughn, The Hurtbook

• Flwr Chyld, Luv n Chaos

• Durand Bernarr, Wanderlust

• SZA, SOS

Top 10 Songs of 2022

• Alex Isley feat. Robert Glasper, "Still Wonder"

• Joyce Wrice, "Spent"

• Trey Graves, "Gimme"

• Ambré, "Wild Life..."

• NxWorries feat. H.E.R., "Where I Go"

• Doechii, "Persuasive"

• GloRilla feat. Cardi B, "Tomorrow 2"

• Dreamville (feat. JID, J. Cole, Kenny Mason, Sheck Wes), "Stick"

• Young Nudy, "Fresh As F***"

• Jacob Collier feat. Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer, "Never Gonna Be Alone"

