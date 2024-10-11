Sheila E.: Tiny Desk Concert
This Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, NPR Music celebrates artists from all corners of Latinidad with an 'El Tiny' takeover.
Sheila E. is a portrait of motion.
Not just the movement of her body as one of the world’s most recognized drummers, but also as a versatile musician who glides easily from genre to genre with the ease of a master. For her time behind the Desk, she assembled a team of musicians to play tracks from her first ever salsa album Bailar.
From the first notes of “Rumba Percussion Jam,” Sheila E.’s bona-fides performing true rumbera (traditional Afro-Cuban drumming and singing) are on full display with her conga chops. The entire set is a reflection of her long standing ability to meld Afro-Caribbean, jazz and funk into a danceable celebration that caps off with shots of tequila for her final track “Playa Tequila.”
Any amount of time spent with Sheila E. is a reminder that high caliber musicianship is always first and goes down easier when presented with the joyous energy of an icon.
SET LIST
- “Rumba Percussion Jam”
- “Mi Amor”
- “The Way That You Do”
- “Possibilities”
- “Playa Tequila”
MUSICIANS
- Sheila Escovedo: lead vocals, percussion
- Raymond McKinley: bass, tour management, production management
- Myke Davison: guitar
- Bertron Curtis: keys
- Rose Ann Dimalanta: keys
- Daniel Rodriguez: drums
- Fausto Cuevas: percussion
- Johny Ayquipa: trumpet
- Percy Recavarren: trombone
- Lynn Mabry: vocals
- Rebecca Jade: vocals
- Debi Nova: vocals
- Jean Rodriguez: vocals
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Felix Contreras
- Director/Editor: Maia Stern
- Audio Technical Director: Josephine Nyounai
- Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
- Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Alanté Serene
- Audio Engineer: Ted Mebane
- Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer
- Photographer: Michael Zamora
- Tiny Desk Team: Hazel Cills, Josh Newell
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson
- VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins
