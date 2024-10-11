© 2024 KUAF
Sheila E.: Tiny Desk Concert

By Felix Contreras
Published October 11, 2024 at 11:00 AM CDT

This Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, NPR Music celebrates artists from all corners of Latinidad with an 'El Tiny' takeover.

Sheila E. is a portrait of motion.

Not just the movement of her body as one of the world’s most recognized drummers, but also as a versatile musician who glides easily from genre to genre with the ease of a master. For her time behind the Desk, she assembled a team of musicians to play tracks from her first ever salsa album Bailar.

From the first notes of “Rumba Percussion Jam,” Sheila E.’s bona-fides performing true rumbera (traditional Afro-Cuban drumming and singing) are on full display with her conga chops. The entire set is a reflection of her long standing ability to meld Afro-Caribbean, jazz and funk into a danceable celebration that caps off with shots of tequila for her final track “Playa Tequila.”

Any amount of time spent with Sheila E. is a reminder that high caliber musicianship is always first and goes down easier when presented with the joyous energy of an icon.

SET LIST

  • “Rumba Percussion Jam”
  • “Mi Amor”
  • “The Way That You Do”
  • “Possibilities”
  • “Playa Tequila”

MUSICIANS

  • Sheila Escovedo: lead vocals, percussion 
  • Raymond McKinley: bass, tour management, production management
  • Myke Davison: guitar
  • Bertron Curtis: keys
  • Rose Ann Dimalanta: keys
  • Daniel Rodriguez: drums
  • Fausto Cuevas: percussion
  • Johny Ayquipa: trumpet
  • Percy Recavarren: trombone
  • Lynn Mabry: vocals
  • Rebecca Jade: vocals
  • Debi Nova: vocals
  • Jean Rodriguez: vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Felix Contreras 
  • Director/Editor: Maia Stern
  • Audio Technical Director: Josephine Nyounai
  • Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Alanté Serene
  • Audio Engineer: Ted Mebane
  • Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer
  • Photographer: Michael Zamora
  • Tiny Desk Team: Hazel Cills, Josh Newell
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson
  • VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
