Carlos Vives: Tiny Desk Concert

Imagine the burden of not only being a well known and respected musician but also an indelible icon of your country's folk tradition. That is the mantle that Carlos Vives carries for his native Colombia. During his turn behind the Tiny Desk, he takes on the role with a deep sense of pride and musical mastery.

In 1995, Vives released La Tierra del Olvido, a landmark recording that introduced the world to Colombia's vallenato style. Thirty years later, this performance revisits some of those songs with a 12-piece band that barely fits in our space. The instrumentation of this band — featuring several members who have been with Vives for decades — reflects the influence of Europe (accordions), Africa (alegre drums) and Indigenous cultures (gaita). There's history in this music, all of which gets equal space during the fiery opener "La Cachucha Bacana" — there's even an electric guitar solo! Even when the music slows down, the deep-seated groove is impossible to resist.

SET LIST

"La Cachucha Bacana"

"Diosa Coronada"

"Ella"

"Agua"

"La Tierra del Olvido"

"Pa' Mayte"

"Fruta Fresca"

MUSICIANS

Carlos Vives: vocals, harmonica

Daniel Cadena: guitar

Andrés Leal: guitar, tiple, cuatro

Luis Ángel "El Papa" Pastor: bass

Mayte Montero: gaita, maracas

Kike Cuao Jr.: legüero, guacharaca, percussion

Darwin Escorcia: caja, alegre

Adrian Viáfara: cununos, clarinet, background vocals

Carlos Iván Medina: keys

Christian Camilo Peña: accordion

Melissa Mejia Flomin: background vocals, percussion

Paola Lacera: background vocals

Rashid "El Bombón" Zawady: background vocals

