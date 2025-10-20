© 2025 KUAF
A new short sound logo for the Charlotte symphony

By Eric Teel
Published October 20, 2025 at 4:02 PM CDT

The Charlotte Symphony decided it wants a sonic logo, so it got a composer to write a seven-second piece of music for the orchestra.

Eric Teel
