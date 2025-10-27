Alejandra Marquez Janse is a producer for NPR's evening news program All Things Considered. She was part of a team that traveled to Uvalde, Texas, months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary to cover its impact on the community. She also helped script and produce NPR's first bilingual special coverage of the State of the Union – broadcast in Spanish and English.
Laurie Smith, Career and Technical Education teacher at Lincoln High School, was named CTE Teacher of the Year. She leads courses for students interested in careers in EMS, firefighting, and criminal detention.
Theater faculty and students at NorthWest Arkansas Community College discuss the value of collaboration and creativity ahead of a public presentation of original student plays on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. in White Auditorium. Admission is free, with donations accepted.