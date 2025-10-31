© 2025 KUAF
New Music Friday: Snocaps

By Kira Wakeam,
Scott Detrow
Published October 31, 2025 at 3:04 PM CDT

Snocaps, the new band of Katie and Allison Crutchfield, released a surprise album today. The sisters, who have been making music together for more than two decades, sound better than ever.

