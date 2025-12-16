Tom Huizenga is a producer for NPR Music. He contributes a wide range of stories about classical music to NPR's news programs and is the classical music reviewer for All Things Considered. He appears regularly on NPR Music podcasts and founded NPR's classical music blog Deceptive Cadence in 2010.
Today's Sound Perimeter listens to two different versions of “Motherless Child”, one by Jubilant Sykes, and the other by Cécile McLorin Salvant. Each rendition holds the same spiritual at its center, yet each opens a distinct emotional world.