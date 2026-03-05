Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
Student housing continues to be a critical part of the broader conversation around housing in the city of Fayetteville, home to the state’s flagship university and over 34,000 students, as of Fall 2025.
Pearl McElfish of UAMS's Institute for Community Health Innovation discusses why Arkansas was one of just six states to improve prenatal care, and what still needs to happen to keep the momentum going.
Author Benjamin Hale discusses Cave Mountain, his new book linking his cousin's 2001 rescue in Newton County with a 1978 cult murder in the same Arkansas wilderness, at the Fayetteville Public Library on March 10.