Mumford & Sons: Tiny Desk Concert

Sometimes we have to reschedule Tiny Desks. And sometimes it can take a while to get a band back on our calendar. In the case of Mumford & Sons , it took 13 years. Back when the band was touring its sophomore full-length, Babel, the trio from London was set to play the Desk in NPR's old (and long-since-demolished) building, but had to cancel at the last minute.

Now that we finally got them here, you'll see and hear it was worth the wait. The band's sixth and latest album, Prizefighter, ranks among its best, with world-weary anthems to growing older, weathering the innumerable blows of life and coming out on the other side, hopefully a little wiser.

Marcus Mumford's voice sounds extraordinary in this space, backed by the sweet harmonies of pianist Ben Lovett and bassist Ted Dwane. They're joined by a stirring string quartet and Matt Menefee on banjo as they open with "I'll Tell You Everything," from Prizefighter, followed by "White Blank Page," from the band's 2009 debut Sigh No More. They close with two more cuts from Prizefighter, including "Badlands," a song they say they had never played live for anyone before, and the album's first single, "Rubber Band Man."

SET LIST

"I'll Tell You Everything"

"White Blank Page"

"Badlands"

"Rubber Band Man"

MUSICIANS

Marcus Mumford: vocals, guitar

Ben Lovett: piano, background vocals

Ted Dwane: bass, background vocals

Matt Menefee: banjo

Rob Moose: violin

Christina Courtin: violin

Miranda Sielaff: viola

Christine Lamprea: cello

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Robin Hilton

Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Kara Frame, Mitra I. Arthur

Audio Engineer: Josephine Nyounai

Production Assistant: Dhanika Pineda

Photographer: Bronson Arcuri

Tiny Desk Team: Ashley Pointer, Felix Contreras

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

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