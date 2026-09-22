YEИDRY: Tiny Desk Concert

From jazz and Tejano to norteño and ska, 'El Tiny' returns with a takeover from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 for Latin Music Month .

Born in the Dominican Republic, raised in Italy and now having lived in many other parts of the world, YEИDRY 's music sounds exactly like her experience. She effortlessly moves through bachata, jazz, merengue and ballads, building a sound that is authentically herself.

YEИDRY's entire career is born from navigation and exploration of her mixed identities. In fact, she told me that her voice didn't quite fit until she tried singing in Spanish . So right as she releases her debut album, Como agua, El Tiny is the perfect place to distill YEИDRY's seemingly disparate sense of style. Strip back the layers of production and, here, you get a tight, Dominican beat alongside a belting voice built from classic Italian training.

SET LIST

"Nena"

"Espejo"

"Mentira"

"Mala mia"

"Amapolas"

"Un dolore raro"

"No me vuelvo a enamorar"

MUSICIANS

YEИDRY: vocals

Baird Acheson: guitar, sampler, music director, background vocals

Tiffany Roman Louk: keys, piano, background vocals

Gelo Hau: violin, bass, background vocals

Kiernan Weggler: cello, background vocals

Helen De La Rosa: drums, background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Anamaria Sayre

Director/Editor: Kara Frame

Audio Engineer/Mix: Josephine Nyounai

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant, Mitra I. Arthur

Audio Engineer: Hannah Gluvna

Production Assistant: Dora Levite

Photographer: Zayrha Rodriguez

Translator: Phoebe Smolin

Tiny Desk Team: Maia Stern, Josh Newell, Ashley Pointer

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

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