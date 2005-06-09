Comedian Dave Chappelle

He's been called the funniest man on television, and Richard Pryor calls Chappelle his favorite comedian. Chappelle himself claims he's "America's No. 1 source for offensive comedy." Chappelle's Show is Comedy Central's top ranked broadcast. Season two is just out on DVD. Dave Chappelle’s movie roles include parts in Half-Baked, Robin Hood: Men in Tights, and Con Air.This interview was originally broadcast on Sept. 2, 2004.
