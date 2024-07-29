Djokovic and Nadal treat Olympic fans to a scintillating, if short, match in Paris

Tennis fans don’t always flock to a second-round Olympic match. But when the match features Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

In the latest — and perhaps last — installment of one of the sport’s greatest rivalries, spectators came early to pack the house.

That’s what happened Monday when Nadal, 38, and Djokovic, 37 — respectively the No. 2 and No. 1 all-time grand slam winners in men’s singles — showed why their matches have always been must-see events.

In the 60th matchup of their rivalry, the superstars dug into their wizards’ bags of shots to amaze the crowd in Paris at Court Philippe-Chatrier in the Roland-Garros complex. And while the early momentum was solidly in Djokovic’s favor, Nadal made a late run in the second set, winning consecutive games and putting a charge into a gleeful crowd before ultimately falling 6-1, 6-4.

The two tennis greats laced winning shots from far outside the net; balls dropped into corners as if they were laser-guided, fizzing with spin-rates never seen at your average country club.

Djokovic repeatedly broke his arch-rival’s serve and was threatening to run the table in the first set before Nadal’s backhand — which looked suspect in the early going — delivered a winner down the line. Nadal used that momentum to win his first game, 1-5, and forestall what then seemed an inevitable second-round exit.

While Djokovic dictated play in the early going, Nadal — playing under a sign bearing Roland Garros’ famous motto, “Victory belongs to the most tenacious” — briefly took control in the second frame to put Djokovic on the brink of losing serve and his four-game edge in the set.

And when Nadal managed to not only return an overhead slam from Djokovic but convert it into an ingenious cross-court winner seconds later, the fans erupted in delirium. With the score knotted at four games apiece, surely they could hope to see a third set, if only to keep watching these two legends put on a clinic of tennis brilliance.

At times, Nadal, who played with his right thigh heavily taped, seemed to be battling his own body, showing frustration after badly mis-hitting shots that were once the equivalent of layups for him (if, admittedly, for no one else).

But the Spaniard — the rare world No. 161 who plays in shoes bearing his first name — was also able to rally to win several pivotal, dramatic moments. And if Nadal was to see even a brief renaissance, where better than Roland-Garros, where he has won a record 14 French Open titles?

For his part, Djokovic bounced back from Nadal’s shot-making to restore consistency and hit winners of his own, including several aces. He found winners by mixing his rifle-like forehand with a feather-soft backhand drop shot that expired meekly after clearing the net. Djokovic won the next two games in short order and put an end to the unlikely idea that Nadal might somehow be able to get past the Serbian.

When the match ended after a stirring 1 hour 43 minutes, Nadal gave a wry smile as he and Djokovic approached the net for a warm hug and brief chat. Then they took turns applauding the stands.

The crowd could be forgiven for wanting more, but they showed gratitude for what they got, giving a standing ovation to the two stars who lit up Roland-Garros for likely the last time together.

Djokovic advances to the third round as he pursues one of the only accolades that has eluded him: an Olympic gold medal in singles tennis.

For Nadal, his focus will turn to men’s doubles tournament, where he’s paired with 21-year-old star Carlos Alcaraz.

