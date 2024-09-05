Georgia charges 14-year-old with four murder counts after high school shooting

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has formally charged a 14-year-old with four counts of felony murder after yesterday's shootings at a high school in Winder, Ga. The community is mourning the death of two students and two teachers after the suspect brought a semi-automatic AR-15 assault weapon into the school and shot them. He injured nine others. Marlon Hyde of member station WABE is in Winder. Hi there.

MARLON HYDE, BYLINE: Hello.

SHAPIRO: Tell us what you've heard from the people you've spoken to today.

HYDE: Yes, Ari. Well, I'm in front of the Barrow County Schools administration building, where they offer counseling. I'm seeing families and teachers come and go as all schools across the county are closed until Monday to give families time to process. Earlier, I was outside of Apalachee High School, where students, faculty and community members laid down a colorful array of flowers. I saw teddy bears and balloons surround the school's flag pole. It is hoisted at half staff to mourn the victims. Lots of people have been stopping by to pay their respects. Some give each other hugs as tears roll down their faces.

And I talked to several people who are just still in shock, welling up with emotion. There is a palpable sadness in the air - still a lot of law enforcement at the school as the investigation is ongoing. There are many open questions. Like, we don't have a motive or details on how the suspect got the gun, also how the FBI had identified the suspect a year ago as someone possibly making threats, but a follow-up visit from the sheriff did not result in any red flags.

SHAPIRO: Well, what have you learned about the victims?

HYDE: Well, we know four people were killed. There were teachers Richard Aspinwall and Christina Irimie and 14-year-olds Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn. Mason had just started high school last month. There are photos of him that show a bright, beaming young man with glasses. And on a fundraising page, his sister says he was funny and liked to tell jokes. I spoke to student Amina Verdin (ph), who is a sophomore and was at the school yesterday. She actually knew one of the victims, Christian Angulo, who was a freshman.

AMINA VERDIN: He was really sweet. He's really nice and caring. And I was really close to him because he's my best friend's little brother.

SHAPIRO: And what can you tell us about the teachers who were killed?

HYDE: Well, we know Richard, or Ricky, Aspinwall was a math teacher who also coached football at school. He was a well-liked and respected coach here. He was married and the father of two young daughters. The other teacher, 53-year-old Christina Irimie, was a math teacher. I spoke to Esther Matias (ph), a freshman, and she came to the school with her parents, tears in her eyes and flowers to pay her respects. Now she says her friend told her Irimie saved her life.

ESTHER MATIAS: My friend, my neighbor - she was going to get shot. But Ms. Irimie stood up and took the bullet for her. So yeah.

HYDE: So just a lot of emotions to process here in Winder.

SHAPIRO: So the 14-year-old suspect will have a court appearance tomorrow. What more can you tell us about that?

HYDE: He is scheduled to appear in court by video link tomorrow morning. Authorities have said they intend to try the alleged gunman as an adult and that he will be charged with murder.

SHAPIRO: That is Marlon Hyde of Member Station WABE reporting from Winder, Ga. Thank you.

HYDE: Thank you for having me.

SHAPIRO: And we should add, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation just recently announced the arrest of Colin Gray, the father of the 14-year-old suspect. He's been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.