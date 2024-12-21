© 2024 KUAF
Surfing and ceviche in Peru

By Simeon Tegel
Published December 21, 2024 at 6:53 AM CST

December in Peru means surf and ceviche, as our reporter catches some breaks on the beaches outside Lima.

Simeon Tegel
