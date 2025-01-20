PHOTOS: What we saw on Inauguration Day

The first week of the 95th General Assembly of the Arkansas Legislature has concluded, and the second begins tomorrow. Ozarks at Large’s Matthew Moore spoke with Josie Lenora, the politics and government reporter for Little Rock Public Radio, about lawmakers’ goals.
Sabin Hice and Raif Box are two artists participating in a benefit concert on Feb. 8 at Waystone Pizza off Garland Avenue in Fayetteville. The concert is raising funds to repay the costs of purchasing a sound system previously housed at Smoke and Barrel, a recently closed bar and venue space on Dickson Street.
Dustin McGowan and Lowell Taylor, hosts of the KUAF podcast The R Word, speak with Ozarks At Large's Daniel Caruth about the podcast, last season and what comes next. McGowan and Taylor are hosting a free screening of the documentary "The Big Payback" at the Fayetteville Public Library this Thursday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m.