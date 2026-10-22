Windgate gift brings STEAM education chair to UofA

For years we’ve been hearing the acronym STEM: science, technology, engineering and mathematics. There is a continued push to get more young students interested in STEM fields. In just the last few years, that acronym has grown to include an A in the middle for arts. Now spells STEAM.

The integration of arts into STEM is about to take off on the University of Arkansas campus after the establishment of the new Windgate Endowed Chair in STEAM Education inside the College of Education and Health Professions. This is made possible through a $1.5 million endowment from the Windgate Foundation.

College of Education and Health Professions Dean Kate Mamiseishvili says adding an A to STEM can be significant.

Mamiseishvili: A, to me, really represents creativity, imagination, innovation, ingenuity in STEAM. It is really a way to infuse arts in more traditional STEM disciplines. It’s a way for teachers to teach complex and complicated STEM subjects or STEM concepts in a more integrated way, in a more fun, collaborative, engaging environment.

It’s a way to make the learning environment more accessible because arts are... for some kids, it’s a way to ease into some of the more complex STEM subjects. So A is really that creativity, bringing creativity and technical expertise together in kind of a one integrated way of teaching STEM subjects.

Kellams: Do you think that A can lead to critical thinking?

Mamiseishvili: Absolutely. So it’s a way... So, you know, more and more, we need the workforce that is prepared for careers. I often say careers that don’t yet exist. So you need this innovative problem solving, critical thinking skills or design thinking approaches and framework to be able to be successful in the workforce. The workforce, industries are looking for it. And we want to be ready and prepare them for those types of careers.

So when I was envisioning what this STEAM education endowed chair would look like for us and what it would do for the college, I was inspired by the story of Ada Lovelace. So Ada lived two centuries ago. She’s highly regarded as the first computer programmer.

And many people probably know, I did not know at that time, that she was the daughter of poet Lord Byron, and her mom was a math lover. So she kind of grew up in the world of this poetic science. And she even used the words “poetic science” to really describe the synthesis between creative insight and this rational technical skill set.

And I’ve become kind of fascinated with her story. And then as I was reading more, there was this one article that I read that talked about how elite scientists, the scientists who are Nobel Prize winners, they would often be engaged in arts and crafts, and then they would often use this in these creative expression as kind of stimulus for their scientific endeavors.

So that really, like, kind of this STEAM to me symbolizes this creativity, imagination in one side and this technical rational decision making and skill set on the other side.

I think there are some of the other examples. Einstein played violin. Or Hoffmann. I read about Hoffmann, who is the, like, Nobel-winning chemist, Polish chemist who was also famous as a playwright and a poet. So historically, I think these elite scientists have this artistic expression as kind of part of their stimulus or part of their inspiration.

Kellams: So when you’re thinking about someone who will have this endowed chair, what sort of experiences or qualities are you going to be looking for?

Mamiseishvili: You know, obviously endowed chair... These chairs are reserved for faculty who have already achieved distinguished accomplishments in their career. So we’re obviously looking for someone who has that national presence and national recognition.

Distinguished accomplishments in research that has already demonstrated ways, whether it’s through their research or teaching pedagogical approaches, how you can bring arts and infuse arts across the curriculum in K-12, especially, obviously, STEM subjects. In this case, it could be any of the disciplines.

But we are also really looking for someone who, in addition to this national presence, who is really interested in partnering with schools in the state of Arkansas and really use their expertise, bring their expertise to our school partners and to teachers and leaders in the state of Arkansas.

This faculty member will also advise our Arkansas A+ program, which is an arts integration program where we’re already partnering with schools in the state of Arkansas to help them transform their teaching and learning and curriculum by infusing the arts. So we’re looking for someone who has a national presence, but also connections and interest in partnering with STEM industries and K-12.

Kellams: This gift that creates this endowed chair, what can that mean for a college?

Mamiseishvili: Oh, wow. I say that this is probably my biggest achievement, at least during my tenure as dean. And it is clearly one of the significant achievements for our college.

Endowed chairs are really among the most powerful vehicles and tools we have to elevate the university’s national profile, especially the research profile. This endowed chair would really allow us to advance Chancellor Robinson’s 150 Forward: Reaching Higher priorities of advancing research excellence.

So it means a great deal, and we’re grateful for the support from the Windgate Foundation for making this transformative investment in our college and for believing in the vision of STEAM education and continuing to support our college. But it is huge. And I’m so, so proud that this is happening for us, for our college, and how this could empower our college to be a national leader.

Kellams: Thank you so much for your time.

Mamiseishvili: Thank you so much for allowing me to speak about this.

Kate Mamiseishvili is dean of the College of Education and Health Professions. She was in the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio this week to discuss the Windgate Foundation’s $1.5 million endowment of a new endowed chair in STEAM education in the college.

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