Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
House Bill 1252, to establish the Certified Community-Based Doula Certification Act, has been referred to the Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee at the State Capitol. Though that legislation is pending, the Doula Alliance of Arkansas is taking note of World Doula Week.
The fifth annual Levitt AMP Fort Smith music series starts on April 3. The five-part concert series brings national touring acts alongside Fort Smith and other regional musicians. Taking place throughout April, the concerts are completely free and begin at 6 p.m. sharp at the Riverfront Park Amphitheater.
“Balance” examines nutrition, exercise and well-being. Co-host of the series, Dr. Jamie Baum, director for the Center for Human Nutrition in the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, speaks with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about appetite, how it differs from hunger and what you can do to influence it.