A controversial amendment cut from Trump's tax bill is to be reintroduced

Erin Sauer is a wildlife disease ecologist. She co-authored a study testing how differing birds’ diets affect their ability to tolerate infection. She collaborated with doctoral candidate Carson Stacy for the paper, and they both connected with Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis over Zoom earlier this week.
The Arkansas Music Experience is hosting a music industry meetup on July 15 at the Rev Room in Little Rock. KUAF’s Wai-Kay Carenbauer recently spoke with Travis Smith and Robert Lock from AME about the meetup.