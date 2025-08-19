© 2025 KUAF
Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
A Martínez
Published August 19, 2025 at 4:06 AM CDT

Trump plans next steps to broker an end to Russia's war on Ukraine, a look at Moscow's view of the peace talks, California lawmakers seek to overhaul the state's congressional map to counter Texas.

