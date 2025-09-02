GPS went dark on a flight over Bulgaria. Is Russia to blame?

Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Political Science. Before coming to NPR, Levitt worked in the solar energy industry and for the National Endowment for Democracy in Washington, D.C. He has also travelled extensively in the Middle East and speaks Arabic.
On today's edition of Ozarks at Large, an interview with Carolyn Staley - author and childhood neighbor of Bill Clinton, who will be speaking at the Fayetteville Public Library on Sept. 10. Also, a program in northwest Arkansas that will produce Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists, or CRNAs.