Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
This summer, President Trump signed an executive order to end "crime and homelessness on America's streets." The order removes funding for government programs that address housing first models of homelessness and urges state and local governments to place people with mental illness or drug use disorders into treatment facilities. Solomon Burchfield, executive director of New Beginnings, a nonprofit transitional housing community, speaks with reporter Daniel Caruth.
Northwest Arkansas resident Sarah Lily is one of the candidates for the 2025 Arkansas Tiny Desk Concert, an annual concert in Little Rock and celebration of musicians all around the state. Ozarks at Large’s Sophia Noorani recently sat down with Sarah for a KUAF live session in the Firm and Garner Performance Studio.