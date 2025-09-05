Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
Neelakshi Majumdar, an assistant professor of aerospace engineering in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Arkansas, speaks to Ozark at Large's Kyle Kellams about private aviation safety.
The Nelms Dyslexia Center in Fayetteville hosted yesterday’s formal signing of a memorandum of understanding between the center, the University of Arkansas, and the Academic Language Therapy Association. They’ll work together to make it more affordable for people to become Certified Academic Language Therapists. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams reports.